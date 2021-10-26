Nine arrested, charged in Rochester drug trafficking crackdown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crackdown on drug trafficking in the Rochester area led to nine arrests Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Richmond Sutton, Roland Miller, Kenneth Sutton, Mohamed Diallo, Marcus Holmes, Dejounge Sharpe, Pamela Green, Daryl Green, and Tavares Wilson face separate drug related charges.

Those charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine — and carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

Investigators say they began looking into the group in 2020, and discovered the suspects had been distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout the region.

Prosecutors say 32 search warrants were executed on houses and vehicles associated with the drug ring.