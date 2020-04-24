1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Niagara Man charged with animal cruelty in blunt force trauma death of 5-month-old puppy

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man is facing animal cruelty charges after a 5-month-old puppy died last month after being found motionless in a backyard.

Brian Benjamin, 67, of Niagara Falls, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, on March 20, a Niagara Falls man found his puppy, a Siberian Husky, motionless in his backyard. The dog’s owner said that there was an unknown man in the yard standing over his dog.

The man fled on foot as the owner picked up the dog and brought her in the house. The owner attempted to revive the puppy with CPR and rushed her to a local animal hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A necropsy showed that the dog died as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Niagara Falls Animal Control officer handling the investigation was able to identify the man in the backyard as Benjamin. He was located in Niagara Falls on April 21 and arrested, released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss