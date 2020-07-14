Niagara Falls police: Juvenile steals car with baby inside

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charges are pending against a juvenile who police say stole a car that had a baby inside.

Police say the vehicle was stolen near Ashland Ave. and 19th St. shortly before 11 p.m. Monday night. Several officers responded to the area as the search for it began.

Later, the driver was located, and the baby was found unharmed. The baby, who we know is younger than two years old, was returned to their family.

The driver’s name and age have not been released, but we know they’ve been detained.

Police are still investigating this matter.