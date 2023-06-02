WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark man was arrested Friday after an investigation alleging a string of text messages with racial remarks were sent in the beginning of May 2023.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff says James Pettine, 48, of Stuart Ave. was arrested after it was alleged that he sent threats of harm, along with racial references to the victim.

Deputies add it is also alleged that during the course of nearly three and a half hours, Pettine sent a total of 74 text messages, as well a voicemail, threatening harm towards the victim and his family, and made mention of the victim being his ‘slave.’

Pettine was arrested for aggravated harassment in the second degree and stalking in the fourth degree. They add both of these charges are with hate crime add-ons, making them a Class E Felony and a misdemeanor.

Pettine was held for CAP arraignment and is set to be arraigned Friday evening.