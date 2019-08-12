Newark man arrested after hitting and shoving woman out of moving vehicle

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark man has been arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the first degree and Assault in the third degree.

According to The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, Marshall D. Watson, 60, of Newark allegedly struck a female victim in the face multiple times while she was a passenger in the vehicle that he was driving.

Watson then pushed her out of the passenger side door while the vehicle was still in motion.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the town of Arcadia.

The victim is currently being treated for her injuries sustained from the incident.

Watson was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment proceedings and is to appear in the Town of Arcadia court at a later date and time.