Newark man accused of sending lewd, explicit photos to underage girl on Snapchat

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark man is facing multiple charges after being accused of sending lewd and explicit photos to an underage girl on Snapchat, and coercing her into sending lewd photos of herself to him.

Seneca Falls police say 28-year-old Christopher Ford was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday following a social media investigation that began in February of this year.

Officials say during the investigation, it was determined Ford sent sexually lewd and explicit photos and videos to a female under the age of seventeen years old via Snapchat.

Authorities say he also coerced the same female victim into sending lewd photos of herself to him.

Ford is charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors in the first degree, coercion in the third degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ford was taken into custody at the Wayne County Correctional Facility where he was being held on unrelated charges, police say.

Ford is scheduled to return to court in January, and an order or protection was issued to protect the victim.