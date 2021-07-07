Missing Wayne County man found, charged with burglary

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County man originally reported missing was found on Monday and is now facing several charges.

Authorities say 28-year-old Michael Pryce, of Marion, was reported missing on Saturday. New York State Police reported that Pryce was found on Monday and in police custody.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Pryce has been charged with second degree burglary, fourth degree grand larceny and third degree criminal trespass.

According to officials, authorities responded to a burglary on Riverside Drive in the Town of Madrid. During the investigation, Pryce was found at a camp located off Ruddy Road.

“Pryce barricaded himself inside the camp with a shotgun. After a short stand-off with law enforcement, Pryce surrendered and was taken into custody without incident,” officials wrote in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. According to authorities, further charges are pending.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.