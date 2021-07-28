New York man arrested on 31 sexual predator charges

CHATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York man was arrested on Monday following a nearly year-long sexual abuse investigation.

On July 26, the New York State Police, Columbia County Child Advocacy Center and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office arrested Lawrence R. Thomas, 73, of Chatham. This was following his arrest in August of 2020 by the same three entities for Sexual Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Since then, a continued investigation revealed additional evidence of crimes committed by Thomas.

New York State Police most recently arrested Thomas on the following charges:

Seven counts of Predatory Assault against a Child, a class A-II felony

Three counts of Rape in the First Degree, a class B felony

Four counts of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, a class B felony

Ten counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class C felony

Two counts of Attempted Rape in the First Degree, a Class C Felony

Three counts of Criminal Solicitation in the First Degree, a Class C Felony

Two counts of Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class C Felony

Thomas was arraigned before the Columbia County Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or a $30,000 bond.