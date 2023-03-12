ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 120 law enforcement, politicians, and business leaders from the Greater Rochester Area have co-signed a letter, calling on Assembly Members and Senators who represent the area to vote in favor of Governor Kathy Hochul’s new proposals to change some of the state’s bail laws.

The area the Governor and those who co-signed this letter want to roll back on is the “least restrictive means” standard which requires judges to determine if there’s any other way to make sure a defendant will appear for trial without remaining in custody. Former Rochester Police Chief and Mayor Bob Duffy is one of those calling for it to be eliminated.

Earlier this month, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy and 127 other community leaders wrote to every Senator and Assembly Member of the Greater Rochester Area saying the community has been in a “public safety crisis” and believes more changes are needed to bail laws.

“Removing the term least restrictive means because it causes confusion to some judges,” Duffy said. “And really a judge might not know what he or she can do in terms of a person that they are either bail eligible or not.”

Under the current law, the “least restrictive means” standard requires judges to determine any alternatives to making sure a defendant will return for trial if they’re released. And if those other ways are found the judge must follow them instead of keeping the suspect in custody during pre-trial.

“It’s not an issue of economics and wealth, it’s an issue of behavior and actions,” Duffy continued. “What the Governor is trying to do is give judges more discretion and judges are from around here so they know a person before he or she every week in their courtroom.”

This idea has received backlash from criminal justice advocacy groups, including the Center for Community Alternatives which argues this measure is promised under New York State’s constitution. Adding, “research shows that pretrial incarceration – by destabilizing and disrupting people’s lives – increases the likelihood of future arrests and undermines the health and safety of individuals.”

Governor Hochul stated this would only apply in cases where “serious crimes” have been committed and Duffy assured this would not lead to all offenders locked up because they can’t afford bail.

“If you are poor and you steal a sandwich you should not be sitting in jail for six months waiting for trial or making bail,” Duffy added. “If you’ve been arrested three times for an illegal weapon in the last month or involved in a shooting, I don’t care if your father is Warren Buffet, you should be in jail.”

We reached out to Senator Jeremy Cooney and Samra Brouke’s Office and Assembly Member Demond Meeks Office for comment on where they stand on this proposal but haven’t heard back. The deadline for this to be included in the new state budget is due April 1.