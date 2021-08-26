New lawsuit filed against Hilton principal accused of sex abuse

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A new lawsuit has been filed against a Hilton elementary school principal accused of sex abuse.

It’s the latest in a series of lawsuits claiming Kirk Ashton of Northwood Elementary sexually abused more than 30 students.

The lawsuit claims Ashton sexually abused this student from fall 2019 through spring 2020 while the student was in second through fourth grades.

The lawsuit claims the student would be summoned to Ashton’s office, instructed to sit on the principals lap and read while Ashton would put his hand inside the back of the student’s pants and underpants, while Ashton caressed the student’s buttocks.

The student the transferred to another school.

The lawsuit is also against the superintendent of the district.

Ashton remains in custody and is due back in court Friday.