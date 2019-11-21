New federal charges against former Rochester Housing Authority chairman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Housing Authority George Moses, who was already facing federal charges, is now facing more of them.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has returned a 55-count indictment (full document below) charging 50-year-old Moses with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, federal program fraud, aggravated identify theft and filing false tax returns.

Just last month, Moses was charged in a 28-count indictment for making false statements to the FBI and wire fraud — charges which are included in this new indictment, according to federal officials.

“Mr. Moses used a variety of schemes unlawfully to divert public money to himself,” said Kennedy. “It is unfortunate he did not invest the same effort into his legitimate work on behalf of the public as apparently he did into the fraudulent schemes he used to enrich himself.”

“Moses is charged with various schemes to defraud the Rochester Housing Charities and a scheme to defraud Quad A for Kids and Rochester Housing Charities.

Moses is the Executive Director of North East Area Development Association (NEAD) in Rochester, a not-for-profit neighborhood organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, which worked with city officials and agencies to revitalize and stabilize the Sector 8 neighborhood in the northeast quadrant of Rochester. The defendant was also the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) until 2018, and a member of the board of directors of the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC) from March 2015 to 2017.

Former Rochester City Councilmember Adam McFadden was the Executive Director of Quad A for Kids, which provided after-school and extended-day learning programs at some elementary schools in the Rochester City School District. The organization operated as an entity separate from the Rochester City School District and received funding from the Rochester Area Community Foundation Initiatives Inc. (RACF). Quad A for Kids shared some of the RACF’s administrative staff but employed its own executive director, executive assistant, and program staff. McFadden also owned Caesar Development LLC, a limited liability company located in Rochester.

Moses is accused of conspiring with McFadden to defraud Quad A for Kids and the RACF. In August 2017, and February 2018, McFadden created two false invoices stating that Quad A for Kids owed NEAD $4,000 for purported training and other services NEAD provided on behalf of Quad A for Kids at various Rochester City schools. Moses and McFadden fraudulently caused the RACF, on behalf of Quad A for Kids, to pay NEAD $8,000, knowing that services were never provided. McFadden then created two invoices which falsely stated that NEAD owed his company Caesar Development LLC a total of $7,000 for purported consultation services Caesar Development LLC provided to NEAD. In fact, Caesar Development LLC did not provided such consultation services to NEAD. Earlier this month, McFadden pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the Quad A for Kids fraud. He is awaiting sentencing.

Moses is also charged with defrauding the RHC by causing the RHC to overpay the RHC’s Executive Director’s salary and to make other payments to the Executive Director to which the Executive Director was not entitled. The defendant then received a portion of those funds, either in the form of a cash payment or a wire transfer to a bank account controlled by Moses. Specifically, between January 2018 and September 2019, the defendant caused the RHC to pay to the RHC’s Executive Director $500 in salary every two weeks to which the Executive Director was not entitled. Moses then caused $380 from each fraudulent payment to be transferred to the defendant’s bank account without the knowledge of the Executive Director.Moses is further charged with causing the RHC to pay a contractor an inflated amount and requiring the contractor to kick back to him approximately $25,000 of such funds. Moses is further charged with defrauding the RHC by causing the RHC to pay an inflated amount to purchase two vehicles, one of which Moses used for personal use, and with filing false tax returns for the years 2015 through 2018. White, who was the Executive Secretary for the Director of the RHA and the previous board secretary for the RHC, and Moses are charged with defrauding the RHC by causing the RHC to pay a company controlled by White for work that was never performed. HJJ Property Development (“HJJ Property”) was a business started on March 9, 2018, with an address of 21 Bock Street, Rochester, NY. The business was owned by Margaret Jones and Howard Jones Jr., White’s mother and stepfather. While HJJ Property was owned by Margaret Jones and Howard Jones, Jr., White actually controlled HJJ Property. The scheme to defraud the RHC allegedly involved White, on behalf of HJJ Property, billing the RHC for worked never performed by HJJ Property. White submitted false invoices on behalf of HJJ Property totaling approximately $87,069.00.

At times, White would prepare a fraudulent invoice from HJJ Property addressed to the RHC which made it appear that HJJ Property had provided services to the RHC. Despite HJJ Property providing no services to the RHC, White and Moses used the RHC to pay HJJ Property the amount contained on the fraudulent HJJ Property invoice. On other occasions, a contractor would provide an employee of the RHC with an estimate for services to be performed for the RHC. The RHC employee would email the estimate to Moses who approved the hiring of vendors for the RHC. Moses would then email the estimate to White. White, in turn, would prepare a fraudulent invoice from HJJ Property addressed to the RHC. The fraudulent invoice made it falsely appear that HJJ Property would be providing the services to the RHC that were actually going to be performed by the contractor. The amount requested to be paid on the HJJ Property fraudulent invoice would be more than what the contractor had originally requested for such services. White or Moses would then email to an employee of the RHC the HJJ Property fraudulent invoice. The RHC employee would submit the HJJ Property fraudulent invoice for payment to the RHC and Moses would authorize the RHC to pay HJJ Property the fraudulent amount. White, on behalf of HJJ Property, would then provide a cashier’s check made payable to the contractor in the amount that the contractor had originally estimated and requested for the services it performed for the RHC.

The difference between what the RHC paid HJJ Property and what HJJ Property paid the contractor was the amount that WHITE and others caused the RHC fraudulently to overpay for the services provided by the contractor. Between in or about March 2018, and in or about July 2018, this amount was approximately $48,698.00.

The second superseding indictment also alleges that White attempted to obstruct the government’s investigation. On December 14, 2018, a Federal Grand Jury Subpoena was served on HJJ Property. The subpoena requested any and all records related to HJJ Property and any work HJJ Property purportedly performed on behalf of the RHC. On February 7, 2019, HJJ Property provided its response to the subpoena.

Included in HJJ Property’s response to the subpoena were various altered or fabricated documents. The fraudulent documents were prepared after the subpoena was served on HJJ Property and were produced in response to the subpoena to make it appear to the investigating agents that HJJ Property was a legitimate company which had performed services for the RHC.

This second superseding indictment is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rochester Office, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert; the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Brad Geary; and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations Division, under the direction of Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent-in-Charge, New York Field Office.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on the second superseding indictment on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 before Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

