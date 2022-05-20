FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Lollypop Farm announced new charges Friday against the woman who was previously arrested after hundreds of animals were seized in March.

Sally Reaves, 72, was arrested on March 18 in connection to the neglect of hundreds of animals at her facility, World of Wildlife Education Encounters in Marion, New York.

Nearly 800 animals including rats, mice, guinea pigs, degus, ferrets, and rabbits, were seized from the facility on March 14, and brought to Lollypop Farm in need of immediate care.

Officials said among the animals recovered were 475 mice, 155 rats, 42 rabbits, 25 guinea pigs, 48 degus, six spiny mice, five pigs, and two ferrets with multiple litters of babies being born daily.

On Friday, officials announced nine additional counts of animal cruelty against Reaves.

Humane law enforcement investigators returned to Reaves’ facility and discovered an additional 96 mites, 11 rats, 16 birds, 10 cats, eight potbellied pigs, eight dogs, two emus, and one monitor lizard — all living in unsanitary and humane conditions, officials say.

“This kind of neglect and mistreatment of animals cannot be tolerated in our community,” says Vice-President for Humane Law Enforcement Reno Di Domenico. “One of the potbellied pigs we brought back to Lollypop Farm was pregnant and so severely malnourished veterinarians rated her with a body score of 1 out of 5. Others were discovered sick, encrusted with fecal matter, and severely lacking in the most basic of needs like shelter, nutrition, and water.”

Reaves is now charged with an additional 9 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals. She could now face a $1,000 fine and/or up to a year in prison for each of the 10 misdemeanor offenses involved in this investigation.