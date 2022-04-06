ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Additional victims have come forward and now two Rochester store clerks accused of raping a teen girl and locking her inside a store last month are facing new charges.

Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28, were previously charged with:

Rape in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Imprisonment

Both men were indicted on additional charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury Tuesday after four more victims came forward, according to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Alghaithy is now charged with:

Rape in the First Degree (three counts)

Rape in the Second Degree (two counts)

Rape in Third Degree (three counts)

First Degree Sexual Abuse (three counts)

Criminal Sexual Act in First Degree

Criminal Sexual Act in Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

Hampton is now charged with:

Rape in First Degree (two counts)

Rape in Second Degree (two counts)

Rape in Third Degree (two counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

Both men were accused of locking a juvenile girl inside a corner store on Central Park and sexually assaulting her on March 19. They were arrested a few days later.

According to prosecutors, investigators with the Rochester Police Department learned the alleged victim had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park around 3 p.m. that day. That’s where she told police she was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside.

According to court documents, the girl says one of the store clerks asked for her number, to which she declined. The documents say the clerk then came from the counter, forced a hug, took his arm behind her neck, and pulled her into a back room, the girl said.

It was at this time she said she was raped, while another man sat at the front of the store by the door.

The teenage girl then said she went to walk out of the store after a few moments and struggled a bit with the door that was initially locked. After she was able to leave the store, she says she told her mother, and they called the police.

On the day the clerks were arrested, police indicated there could be more victims.

Officials say Alghaithy is currently a level 2 sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction. According to Monroe County officials, Alghaithy’s status restricts him from being present within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged crime took place, however, is located directly across the street from School No. 25.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello then ordered a “top to bottom” review of all sex offenders in the county as outrage grew among the community.

The county official says the probe of all 239 sex offenders in the area is mostly complete but says more is needed to ensure complete public safety.

As the legal process plays out, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced “immediate” legal action against the store to ensure the property, 95 Central Park, is “no longer a venue for illegal activity.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.