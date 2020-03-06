New charges against former RHA chair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new federal indictment has been filed against the former chair of the Rochester Housing Authority.

A federal grand jury returned a new 27 count indictment against George Moses. Those charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns.

Moses is accused of defrauding Rochester housing charities and a program called Quad-A-For Kids.

Co-defendant Janis White is also facing charges. The charges could last the two in prison for 20 years.

