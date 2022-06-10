ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man accused of engaging in a shootout with police last week in a Henrietta restaurant is facing a new charge.

Announced Friday, a Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted 33-year-old Alonzo Jones with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding an armed man in Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Henrietta, where officers later found Jones behind the bar.

According to police, when officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Jones pulled out a gun and started shooting at the deputies.

Police ultimately detained Jones without injury or casualty, although a shot narrowly missed the head of one deputy, the Sherriff’s office reported.

Jones was originally charged with attempted aggravated assault of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office released the names of the officers involved in the shootout earlier this week: Deputy Nicholas Cooper, who has one and a half years of service to the department, and Deputy Mary Wegman, who has six years of service, were involved in the shooting.

“To say I am proud of our deputies and all who responded to this incident is an understatement,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “These deputies placed themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to protect members of our community. The deputies who responded to this chaotic scene are heroes and our community is fortunate for their service.”