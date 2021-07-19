Nebraska man arrested for stolen vehicle in Livingston County

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Nebraska man was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle last week in Livingston County, officials announced Monday.

Authorities from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say 35-year-old Eric Warbelton of Lincoln Nebraska is charged with third degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Officials say around 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday, deputies responded to United Methodist Church on Summers Street in the Village of Livonia for the report of a suspicious individual acting strange in a parking lot.

Police say deputies arrived at located Warbleton, and discovered he was in possession of a vehicle that was stolen in Nebraska.

Warbleton was arraigned at Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on his own recognizance.

