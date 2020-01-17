Narcan administered in 2 separate crashes with unconscious drivers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two drivers are facing charges after going unconscious on the road Thursday night in Rochester, and they were each given Narcan at the scene.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of St. Paul Street and Hartel Alley around 6:30 p.m. for the reports of a car crashing into a tree.

According to RPD, a 35-year-old Avon man lost consciousness, veered over a curb, and then struck a tree.

Driver of this crashed car in #ROC had to be given Narcan at the scene. RPD says he was from Avon, Livingston Co. Lost consciousness and slammed into tree on St. Paul in #ROC #OpioidCrisis @News_8 pic.twitter.com/b1mxVH8QyC — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) January 17, 2020

The man was given Narcan and regained consciousness before being transported to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. RPD said he is being treated for a possibly injury to his head.

The driver was charged with DWAI by drugs as well as other traffic violations.

A similar situation happened shortly thereafter near Atlantic Avenue when another driver lost consciousness on the road.

RPD responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. and found a 27-year-old Fairport man.

The driver went off the road and when a tow truck stopped to assist, the Fairport man’s vehicle went in reverse and struck the tow truck at a low speed.

TWO separate opioid-related crashes tonight in #ROC. Driver from Fairport crashed on Atlantic, driver from Avon crashed on St. Paul. Both given Narcan by first responders. At lease one facing charges. #OpioidCrisis Watch @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/ipOkWoR1qD — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) January 17, 2020

The unconscious driver was also given Narcan and eventually regained consciousness.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment and was later arrested for DWI as well as DWAI with drugs.

Rochester police said they haven’t determined at this time if the incidents are related, but say they continue to investigate.