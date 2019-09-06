Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Naples woman arrested for vandalizing 9/11 and WWII memorials

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — On August 27, Geneva Police Department responded to a call about criminal mischief at the 9/11 Memorial located on Lakefront drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the memorial to have white spray paint all over it — there were no words or symbols, just random spraying.

Police say a WWII Memorial was vandalized in the same way.

On Sept. 5 the Geneva Police Department arrested Laura M. DiCampli, 31, of Naples in connection to the vandalisms.

DiCampli is charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E-felony, and is being held at the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss