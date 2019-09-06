Naples woman arrested for vandalizing 9/11 and WWII memorials

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — On August 27, Geneva Police Department responded to a call about criminal mischief at the 9/11 Memorial located on Lakefront drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the memorial to have white spray paint all over it — there were no words or symbols, just random spraying.

Police say a WWII Memorial was vandalized in the same way.

On Sept. 5 the Geneva Police Department arrested Laura M. DiCampli, 31, of Naples in connection to the vandalisms.

DiCampli is charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E-felony, and is being held at the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment.