Names, charges, ages released for 13 people arrested after violent protest in Rochester Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials have released the names, ages, and charges for the people arrested in connection to last weekend’s protest that turned violent in downtown.
- Ava Chaffin, 29 of Rochester, Riot 1st Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
- Barsorkis Green, 26 of Rochester, Riot 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
- Ashley Iannarilli, 27 of Rochester, Disorderly Conduct
- Abualhour Saifeddeen, 19 of Gates, Disorderly Conduct , Obstructing Governmental Administration
- Braydon Wolfe, 30 of Rochester, Disorderly Conduct
- Russell Thompson, 47 of Rochester, Riot 1st Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
- Justin Flemming, 38 of Rochester, Disorderly Conduct
- Ray Gonzalez, 27 of Rochester, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2cnd Degree
- Alice Drake, 27 of Rochester, Burglary 3rd Degree, Petit Larceny
- Chevelle McClary, 31 of Rochester, Petit Larceny
- Miguel Ramos, 19 of Rochester, Riot 2cd Degree
- Tawaky Drumgoole, 30 of Rochester, Burglary 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Attempt Petit Larceny
- Davon Kendrick, 29 of Rochester, Burglary 3rd Degree, Petit Larceny
Rochester police officials say “There will be more arrests to come and as we gather more information.”
A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.
As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.
Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.
In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.
Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility. That rally lasted a few hours, and ended peacefully around 5 p.m.
