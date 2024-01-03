ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New information was revealed in a lawsuit filed by Brittanee Drexel’s family and the hotel she stayed at.

The estate of Brittanee Drexel, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2009, is suing the Bar Harbor Resort in Myrtle Beach and her killer Raymond Moody. The family alleges that Drexel did not get permission to stay at the hotel and shouldn’t have been allowed to check-in.

The hotel owners denied the allegations made by the Drexel family, saying that Drexel was never a registered guest at the hotel and may have been friends with a guest.

Drexel went missing in April 2009 after she left for Myrtle Beach without her parents’ permission. It took 13 years for law enforcement to find her remains. Her killer, Raymond Moody, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to life in prison.