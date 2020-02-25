Music school owner indicted by grand jury

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A local music school owner has been indicted by a grand jury on unlawful surveillance charges.

42-year-old Philip Close owns the Close School of Music in the town of Parma. Close was arrested after a parent discovered a camera under a sink in the school.

He’s also facing federal charged for production of child pornography. Close faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Since the arrest, the school has been closed.