ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The murder conviction of James Krauseneck, who died in prison following the death of his wife back in 1982, has been tossed out by a New York Supreme Court justice.

On February 19, 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was found dead with an ax to the back of her skull in her home on Del Rio Drive. Decades later, her husband James was arrested in 2019 when police said there was no proof that anyone besides him was at the scene when she was killed.

Krauseneck was found guilty of second-degree murder in September 2022. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, but he died of cancer while in prison back in May.

After his death, Krauseneck’s conviction was thrown out, which the DA’s Office says is typical for someone who dies fighting a conviction.

It was ruled that the appeal could not continue, but the New York Court of Appeals could grant a request for a new appeal or deny it, which would bring an end to the legal fight.