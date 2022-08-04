ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested and charged in the murder of a Rochester man who was shot and killed outside a Lyell Avene bar.

Joseph Scott, 32, of Rochester, was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Authorities say an altercation ensued outside of 425 Lyell Avenue on Sunday, July 24, at about 1:42 a.m. The altercation involved 36-year-old Derek Taylor who was found by police with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.

According to officials, members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force took Scott into custody on Wednesday. He will be arranged Thursday morning at City Court.

