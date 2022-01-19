                                                 
Murder charge for man in fatal 2020 shooting at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is now charged with murder in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced that Ronn Keitt-Smith is charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon after a Monroe County Grand Jury unsealed the indictment Wednesday.

Issaiha Mathis, 20 of Rochester, was shot and killed on a Friday evening at Cobbs Hill Park on September 11, 2020.

According to Doorley, Keitt-Smith is being held no nail, no release, as he is currently serving a five year sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections for a previous felony conviction.

Ronn Keitt-Smith is scheduled to be back in court on March 23, 2022.

