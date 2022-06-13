ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on murder charges for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Kelvin Harris Jr. in July 2021 on the city’s westside, police announced Monday.

Authorities say 19-year-old Darrell Wilson is charged with Murder in the Second Degree along with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Karnes Street around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 for the report of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they found 34-year old Kelvin Harris Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified Wilson as the suspect during the course of the investigation. They say Harris’ relationship with the 19-year-old’s mother was a factor behind the murder.

Wilson was arrested on the sealed indictment warrant which was unsealed during his arraignment Monday morning in Monroe County Court. He is remanded to Monroe County Jail, with bail being set at $100,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

