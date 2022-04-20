ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Wednesday that a man who was among two shot earlier this month outside the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street is now charged with murder.

Officials say 31-year-old Joseph Serrano is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman Street around 9 p.m. on April 10 following several 911 calls for the report of a shooting.

JUST IN: @RochesterNYPD have tapped off a crime scene in front of the Family Dollar along North Goodman and the Wabash St. intersection. Most of the parking lot is blocked off. #ROC pic.twitter.com/suB3CQoeAz — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 11, 2022

Police say officers found one victim in the Goodman Plaza parking lot who had been shot at least once.

That man, 23-year-old Dallas Cooper Jr., was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

According to police, another victim arrived at the hospital shortly thereafter — Serrano.

Officials say Serrano was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries that evening. According to police was released from the hospital last Wednesday and was taken into custody.

Authorities say Serrano was arraigned Thursday in Rochester City Court and was held without bail.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911, the Major crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.