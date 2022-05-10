ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old parolee was arrested on murder charges for his involvement in a fatal shooting that took the life of a city resident in April.

According to officials, Darrell Griffin is charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after being taken into custody Monday.

Officials say the man shot and killed 32-year-old Omar Hughley of Rochester during a robbery in the parking lot of 394 West Main Street on April 24.

When police arrived at the scene of the crime around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers found Hughley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Griffin was previously convicted of criminal weapon possession in 2016 and was sentenced to 2 1/2 – 7 years in DOCCS with post-release supervision. He was allowed parol on October 13, 2021.

Authorities say the man was stopped by police for a traffic infraction back in December of last year. He was found to be driving on a suspended license and in possession of crack cocaine in his underwear. He pled guilty to two charges related to this arrest in January 2022.

RPD on scene of a homicide outside Minq Lounge on W Main Street. E have been told one person has been killed. No word yet on suspects or other injuries. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h1HvizuQqE — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) April 25, 2022

