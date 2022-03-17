ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A total of four vehicles were stolen following a number of armed car robberies in Rochester.

According to authorities, multiple suspects armed with handguns forcibly stole all four vehicles in separate areas of the city. Police did not immediately say whether any carjacking was connected.

The first occurred near the 300 block of Dunn Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where multiple suspects, at least one armed with a handgun, stole the victim’s car and crashed it into a tree on Steko Avenue after officers attempted to pull it over. Officials say all occupants fled from the car, and one male was arrested shortly later.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 100 block of Webster Avenue where they say multiple suspects stole a vehicle from a victim. At the same time, another carjacking followed on the 1100 block of East Main Street after an Uber driver had his car stolen by multiple armed suspects.

Authorities were later dispatched to the area of West Ridge Road, where a fourth car robbery took place. Police say another victim had their vehicle stolen by several armed suspects around 1:30 a.m.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Officials continue to investigate these incidents and ask anyone with additional information to call 911. No injuries were reported in either carjacking.

