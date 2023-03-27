ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police have announced the arrest of at least five suspects in connection to a smash-and-grab on Dewey Avenue back in February.

In February 2023, according to surveillance footage, the suspects used a stolen vehicle to smash into the entrance of a convenience store before they went in and took several items such as food and drinks.

The suspects involved in the burglary were identified by police and arrested. The names of the individuals were not released.

Officer said that all of the suspects were charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. No further information has been released in regard to their arrests.

