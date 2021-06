ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple people are injured after a crash on Lake Avenue overnight.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Among those injured, a 19-year-old who was charged with DWI.

Two others fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.