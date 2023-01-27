ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Police announced they are searching for multiple suspects connected to three fast-food restaurants in the Town of Gates and in the City of Rochester.

According to police, officers responded to the Wendy’s on Buffalo Road where they learned a group of people approached the drive-thru window. Officers say a suspect pointed a gun at the employee as a second man stole money from the employee.

It was later discovered that a Taco Bell on Lake Avenue was robbed in a similar manner. Gates police said the suspects in the Lake Ave. robbery match that of the Buffalo Rd. robbery.

Over an hour later, officers responded to the Taco Bell on Lyell Ave. for another robbery. They learned that the suspects went up to the drive-thru window to make a purchase. During the purchase, one of the suspects reached in and stole money from the cash register. Police say there was a struggle, but no injuries.

Police said that the suspects in the Lyell Avenue robbery matched the previous two robberies that evening. All three incidents are currently under investigation. Police said they have a description of the vehicle used in the Buffalo Road robbery.