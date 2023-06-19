ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— About a dozen cars were damaged and rummaged through in the Monroe Avenue neighborhood early this morning. Neighbors are saying nowhere is safe anymore.

Residents in the area of Boardman and Pearl Streets say several cars were broken into early this morning. Ted Benedict is one of those residents, and he says he woke to the sound of glass breaking.

“I rush to the window, and I look out to see our neighbor’s car being broken into. And so I yell out the window: ‘get away, get the hell away.'”

After Benedict yelled, he says the woman got out of the car and jumped into a waiting, red SUV before taking off. He says it looked like she was stuffing her bag with items from the car. He says he called 9-1-1 to report it and then noticed about eight cars in a row had been damaged.

Another neighbor says it could have been a lot worse, saying at least the cars weren’t stolen. No matter what people do to protect their cars, crimes like these keep happening. Benedict noted another person on the street just bought a Kia Soul, and although it’s a 2023 with a steering wheel lock, it was also damaged.

We also saw some cars on Berkeley Street have windows knocked out, the same way as on the other streets.

Rochester police say they don’t have very much information due to a lack of 9-1-1 reports. They did, however, receive two reports via their 3-1-1 system. One of those was for criminal mischief and petit larceny in the area. The other was for criminal mischief to a car with nothing stolen.