ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several cars were shot up on Van Auker Street Sunday morning as police work to investigate the shooting.

According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a report in the area of a vehicle hit by gunfire. Officers said they found multiple vehicles damaged by apparent gunfire.

RPD said that all of the damaged cars were unoccupied and, as of now, there are no reports of any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.