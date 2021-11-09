Multi-county investigation on ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries leads to 3 arrests

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The report of a recent burglary that amounted to over $3,000 worth of stolen cigarettes led to the arrest of three suspects involved in 20-30 different thefts across the region.

On Tuesday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced that Eric Smith of Rochester NY, Kristina Marble of Scottsville NY and Andrew Duckworth of Batavia were arrested and charged on Monday, November 9. Two of the three were part of multi-agency investigation in 2020 for nearly 20 burglaries.

According to officials, on October 26 Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business on South Livonia Road in the Town of Conesus for the report of a commercial burglary. An employee said she came to work and found the front shattered.

Police say it was determined that more than $3,000 in merchandise had been stolen from the store.

Given the nature of the crime, investigators suspected a connection to a previous string of crimes involving multiple agencies that occured a year ago.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the other counties involved in the 2020 investigation and it was determined that others had recent crimes with the same “modus operandi” or a particular method of doing something. A task force was produced as a result which later on helped to identify the current suspects.

During their investigation, officials say they learned Smith was released on parole supervision for the 2020 crimes on October 12, 2021. He committed another burglary three days after his release.

Smith and Marble were arrested for with the Conesus burglary and charged with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree (Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Both were previously convicted of felonies and thus did not qualify for bail. The District Attorney’s Office advised Smith and Marble to remain in custody without the chance of bail.

Duckworth was arrested and charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and two counts of Petit Larceny.

According to Livingston County officials, he was released the next day.

Police say additional charges are expected to be handed out by other investigation-involved agencies.

“They were the same people who did multiple [burglaries] in access to 15-20 last year,” Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dan Rittenhouse said. “But again once we identified that we were able to work great with our partners in law enforcement, and we were able to put a peaceful resolve to this and no other agencies had any smash and grabs.”

Authorities believe the stolen cigarettes among other goods were sold shortly after by the suspects.