GROVELAND, N.Y. (WROC) — A 44-year-old Mount Morris woman, Crystal A. Rizzo, was arrested on May 17, 2022, on felony and misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop.

During the stop, a Livingston County Sherrif’s deputy found that Rizzo was in possession of a stun gun, and had a past conviction for a weapons charge.

Rizzo was arrested and charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

The District Attorney’s Office recommended the bail be set due to two other felony cases pending and requested $2,500 cash or credit or $5,000 secured bond.

The Judge declined and released Rizzo on her own recognizance.