MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Mount Morris resident was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges after an investigation into cocaine sales in the village of Mount Morris, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced Friday.

On Thursday, members of the Livingston County Drug Task Force, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mount Morris Police Department executed a search warrant on Murray Street in Mount Morris.

During the search warrant, the Livingston County Drug Task Force says crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl were seized.

Kevin C. Felton, 59, was arrested by the Livingston County Sherrif’s Office and the Mount Morris Police Department.

Felton was charged with the following, according to the Livingston County Drug Task Force:

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

One count of criminal nuisance in the first degree

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Felton was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention, according to the Livingston County Drug Task Force.

It was recommended by the District Attorney’s Office that Felton be held without bail due to two prior felony convictions.

The Livingston County Drug Task Force says Felton was later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail before a Town of Groveland Judge.

The Judge remanded Felton to the custody of the sheriff without the chance of bail. Felton is scheduled to appear back in the Village of Mount Morris court at a later date for additional proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity in or around Livingston County, it is encouraged to call the Livingston County Drug Task Force at (844) 527-6847.