Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal crash to see if its linked to a reported shooting on the east side of the city.

A motorcyclist was killed after entering the inner loop the wrong way, and crashing head on with a vehicle near the Joseph Avenue exit around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday.

RPD said before the crash, the motorcyclist fled the scene of a reported shooting on Parsells Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

Both the crash and the reported shooting are still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.