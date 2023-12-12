PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal officials say a man from Tunisia is now awaiting a deportation hearing after allegedly attempting to take possession of a child in Wyoming County.

On December 2, the Perry Police Department arrested Monji Jelassi, 64, after a woman complained that Jelassi asked to purchase her 5-year-old child. According to U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), the woman said Jelassi then tried to entice the child into his vehicle.

At the time Jelassi was arrested, the only identification he had was a foreign-issued international driver’s license. When his identity was confirmed by U.S. Border Patrol agents four days later, it was discovered that he was in the country on an expired visa.

While awaiting his hearing, Jelassi is being held at a federal detention facility in Batavia.