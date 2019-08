GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman convicted of running down and killing an 18-year-old leaving a Darien Lake concert was sentenced Monday to a total of 4 2/3rds to 14 years in prison.

Jennifer Serrano was arrested and released for a DWI about half an hour after the crash that killed Connor Lynskey, a native of New Hartford. After the Aug. 2018 crash, deputies said Lynskey was walking toward his campsite.

Serrano, of Irving, was not offered a plea deal and was given a maximum sentence.