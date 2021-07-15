Woman facing murder charges after Ogden crash barred from seeing children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who is facing murder charges after a crash killed her husband has been barred from seeing her children.

According to Monroe County Court officials, a judge has signed three no contact orders of protection, barring Jennie Clark from any contact with her children.

Police say the 42-year-old was intoxicated when she went into the wrong lane and crashed into a utility pole on Colby Street on July 4. Her husband, Matthew Clark, was pronounced dead at the scene. Clark is facing a second degree murder charge.

The fatal crash, according to Ogden Police, was caught on camera because one of Clark’s daughter’s used her phone to record it. That video has made this case unique.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen a murder 2 charged in a vehicular homicide for sure. And we see it more and more now over the last few years, videos, especially telephone audios and videos,” said Clark’s Defense Attorney Joe Damelio.

The mother of three is currently in Monroe County jail. She was taken into custody after being released from the hospital after the crash.

“She’s not in a good place right now. Her husband is dead, her three children she can’t see or have any contact with, I mean that essentially was her life and she is certainly struggling with that,” Damelio said.

Bail was set at $200,000 for Jennie Clark.