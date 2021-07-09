Woman charged with murder, DWI after July 4th fatal crash due in court

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who is facing murder, DWI charges and more is due in court on Friday after a crash killed her husband in Ogden on the Fourth of July.

According to the Ogden Police Department, Jennie Clark, 42, was driving her family home early in the morning of July 4 when she crashed into a utility pole along Colby Street. Her husband Matthew Clark, 43, was in the car at the time, as were three children under the age of 15.

Investigators say alcohol, speed and reckless driving all played a role in the crash.

Matthew Clark was killed instantly, officials said. Jennie Clark, received minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized. The children were not injured and released to the family members.

Jennie Clark has been charged with second degree murder, vehicular manslaughter, three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving, three counts of aggravated DWI with a child (under Leandra’s Law), and DWI, along with a series of traffic violations.

Police say additional charges may be filed. Clark was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

