ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A mother was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday after the death of her one-year-old child, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On November 2, 2023, officers responded to a Manhattan Square Park apartment for an unresponsive child, who was found dead inside a closet of the apartment. The mother, 34-year-old Passion Anderson, was at the apartment when the child was found.

Following the investigation, RPD believes the child died due to severe malnourishment and dehydration. The evidence was presented to a Monroe County Jury and an indictment was unsealed at Rochester General Hospital, which led to Anderson’s arrest.

Anderson faces charges of second-degree murder for the death of her son, William Nichols. She will remain in custody until her next court appearance.