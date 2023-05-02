ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was charged after her one-year-old child fell out of the vehicle she was driving Monday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Police say that the child fell out of the car on Genesee Street. The mother took the child to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The mother, 31, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, and having an inappropriate or no seat/restraint for the backseat passenger.
She was issued an appearance ticket by police. No further information was released.
