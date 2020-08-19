Rochester mother pleads not guilty to manslaughter in 3-year-old murder investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester mother pleaded not guilty to second degree manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old last month.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 28-year-old Andrea Lipton, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with second degree manslaughter on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Anthony Love was arrested and charged with second degree murder and first degree manslaughter. According to RPD, Lipton and Love were in a domestic relationship and lived together while Marshall was under their care.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a home on Avenue C for the report of a child not breathing on July 11. Upon arrival, officers found 3-year-old Marshall unresponsive.

The Rochester Fire Department performed CPR and Marshall was taken to the Unity Rochester Medical Center. He was later transferred to a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The 3-year-old was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. According to RPD, during his hospital stay, he was found to have multiple injuries. On July 14, Marshall succumbed to his injuries and died.

“It is alleged in the criminal complaint that the victim sustained numerous serious physical injuries. Lipton failed to seek medical treatment for her son, knowing that he was in pain and in need of said medical treatment for these injuries. Those injuries ultimately led to Kei’mere Marshall’s death,” a statement from RPD reads.

Love pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. His next court appearance is August 21. Lipton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Court paperwork: