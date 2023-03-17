ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Lyons women are facing charges after a teenager started having hallucinations in school, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Helen Marcano, 54, was smoking marijuana with her daughter and Stacey Derr, 39, gave the teen a marijuana edible. The teen was reported to have ‘an issue’ at Lyons High School.

The daughter was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for an evaluation.

Derr and Marcano were arrested and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. They were arraigned Thursday morning.