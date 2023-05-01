ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for a Rochester mother who is accused of killing her one-year-old son.

On January 19, police say that 26-year-old Bryasia Love reported that her son A’Mias was unresponsive. Officers say that the child had skull fractures, bruises, a laceration on his head and liver, and severe eye damage. He died days later.

Investigators also said that Love’s two-year-old daughter had bruises and abrasions on her face, ears, neck, thighs, arms and legs. She was treated and is in her grandmother’s custody.

RPD added that they were informed by Child Protective Services that the home was known to them.

Love was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree assault. She pleaded not guilty to these charges.

If Love is found guilty, she could face a maximum sentence of 25 years-to-life in prison.