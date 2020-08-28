More charges for former RHA chairman George Moses, including wire fraud and money laundering

The former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, George Moses, is facing new charges.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — George Moses, the former chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, is facing more federal charges.

According to a press release on Thursday from the US Attorney’s Office, “Moses is facing additional charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. White is facing additional charges of money laundering.”

Moses pleaded not guilty to a 55 count indictment late last year, and in March, a federal grand jury returned a new 27 count indictment against Moses. Those charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns.

Co-defendant Janis White is also facing charges, and now is facing additionally charges of money laundering. These cumulative charges could land the two in prison for 20 years.

Moses is accused of defrauding Rochester housing charities and a program called Quad-A-For Kids.