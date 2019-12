ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man convicted of shooting and killing a man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

33-year-old Jaquan Moore was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Amos Harring.

In October of 2018, Moore got into a verbal fight with Harring and his friend. According to police, the two later met up on Second Street and that’s where Moore shot Harring in the head.

He was arrested in Chicago nine days later.