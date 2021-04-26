Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Mumford robbery

Suspect’s vehicle in an April 26, 2021 robbery in Mumford, New York. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office photo)

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in connection to a Monday afternoon robbery in Mumford.

Officials say deputies responded to Scottsville-Mumford Road around 1 p.m. Monday for the report of a robbery. They say the suspect threatened the use of a weapon, but did not display one.

Officials say the suspect is described as a white man, 6’1″, 180 pounds, approximately 25-30 years old, last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Officials say the suspect left in an older model, red, four-door sedan heading south from the scene of the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 752-4175.