Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for Pittsford robbery, car theft suspect

PITTFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery and car theft Friday in Pittsford.

Authorities say deputies responded to the area of Pittsford Plaza on Monroe Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on June 25. They say the suspect approached a woman near the Barnes and Noble store and stole her purse off her shoulder.

They say the suspect then began using the victim’s key fob to locate her vehicle in the parking lot, but the woman chased after the suspect, who fled on food towards Monroe Avenue.

Officials say a short time later, the same suspect approached a vehicle stopped at a red light waiting to turn onto Monroe Avenue. They say the suspect opened the passenger side door of this second victim’s vehicle and pushed them out of the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle, a 2014 Honda CRV, and was last seen heading towards the city.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO Tip Line at 585-753-4175.